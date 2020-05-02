OTTAWA -- A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after a two-alarm fire at a townhouse in the west end Saturday morning.

The fire in the home at the corner of Woodroffe Avenue and Knoxdale Road broke out around 10:30 a.m.

Crews arrived and found heavy black smoke coming from the home. They quickly declared a second alarm because of the risk to attached units.

Fire officials said residents were outside when crews arrived. Paramedics said the boy was taken to CHEO in stable condition.

Firefighters rescued a family dog from the home. The dog was successfully revived.

The fire was under control within just over half an hour. The cause is under investigation.