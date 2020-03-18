BROCKVILLE -- The decision to close the Canada-U.S. border to all non-essential travel will have an impact on border towns in eastern Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday morning “that both Canada and the United States will temporarily restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are three border crossings in eastern Ontario – Thousand Islands Bridge in Lansdowne, Cornwall and the Ogdensburg-Prescott Border Crossing.

The Prime Minister says the supply chains for trucks will not be closed at the border.

Prescott Mayor Brett Todd says he agrees with the decision to allow essential items to continue to move across the border.

“We’re so connected to the United States, they're not just friends and neighbours but they really are that lifeline for our economy. It’s great to see that its continuing and the governments are doing everything they can to make sure those essential goods are still passing, both for the business people and the every day citizen,” said Todd.

Vice-President of Strader-Ferris International Derek Vanschie says because the goods can still move across the border, it will be business as usual.

“There’s no real change in the way business is being done for commercial clients. All that business is handled as normal.”

Vanschie says they have taken steps to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The drivers are taking serious precautions as well. They aren’t getting in physical contact with shippers and receivers sanitizing that type of thing."

The Prime Minister did not say how long the Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travellers.