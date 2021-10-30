OTTAWA -- Ottawa police have recovered the body of an 83-year-old man, reported missing two weeks ago in Ottawa's east end.

Police say the body of Edmond Groulx was recovered from the Ottawa River, in the area of the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway and Birch Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Foul play is not suspected.

Groulx was last seen leaving his residence in the east end on Oct. 30.