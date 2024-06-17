Ottawa police investigating weekend Rideau Street shooting

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting in the city's downtown core that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the area of Rideau and Dalhousie streets at approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 15.

A man in his 20's was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

It's the second shooting reported in the city last week. A man in his 20's was taken to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Lowertown on June 12.

The guns and gangs unit is investigating and asking for any witnesses the come forward.

Anyone with information related to this incident, cell phone footage, or any other video of the incident is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers.ca.