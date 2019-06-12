

CTV Ottawa





New today, a lawyer representing former Aghan hostage, Joshua Boyle, can introduce evidence of his client's estranged wife's past sexual history at trial, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has ruled. The 35-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice to alleged offences by 33-year-old Caitlan Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement. The Superior Court judgment upholds a decision last month by trial judge Peter Doody that was the subject of a review requested by Coleman's lawyer, Ian Carter. The offences are alleged to have occurred in late 2017, after the couple returned to Canada following five years as captives of Taliban-linked extremists who seized them during a backpacking trip to Asia.

