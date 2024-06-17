OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Driver killed after two-car crash near Embrun, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-car crash that killed a driver and left three others with serious injuries near the community of Embrun, Ont. last Friday.

    OPP say in a news release that officers and emergency services were called to the collision at 6:35 p.m. on Route 200 at St-Pierre Road, a rural area in Russell Township about 40 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

    Initial information indicates a black SUV and a white car were involved in the crash.

    Shortly after OPP, EMS and Russell Township Fire Services arrived on scene, one of the drivers was pronounced dead.

    The second driver and a passenger from each vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    An investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

    Anyone with dashcam video or who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and refer to incident number E240760627.

    Correction

    An OPP news release originally said the crash took place on Sunday, June 16. Police later corrected the date to Friday, June 14.

