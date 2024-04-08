OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Billy Idol coming to Ottawa in August

    British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Source: AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme) British singer Billy Idol performs during the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Source: AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
    Share

    Legendary rocker Billy idol will be coming to Ottawa this summer.

    Idol announced that he will be playing one show at the Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 10 as part of the Rebel Yell Canada arena tour playing in cities across the country.

    The tour will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Idol's twice-platinum album Rebel Yell, released in 1983.

    The concert will feature special guest Platinum Blonde.

    Idol's longtime backing band and his lead guitarist of over 40 years, Steve Stevens, will also join him on the tour.

    Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, April 9, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

    The tour will stop in 12 other Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

    Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    • Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know

      A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.

    • When the eclipse will peak in your community

      The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News