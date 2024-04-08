Billy Idol coming to Ottawa in August

Legendary rocker Billy idol will be coming to Ottawa this summer.

Idol announced that he will be playing one show at the Canadian Tire Centre on Aug. 10 as part of the Rebel Yell Canada arena tour playing in cities across the country.

The tour will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Idol's twice-platinum album Rebel Yell, released in 1983.

The concert will feature special guest Platinum Blonde.

Idol's longtime backing band and his lead guitarist of over 40 years, Steve Stevens, will also join him on the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Thursday, April 9, with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

The tour will stop in 12 other Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg.

Tickets can be found at ticketmaster.ca or canadiantirecentre.com.