It’s a cold start to the weekend in the capital with the wind chill Friday morning made it feel like -13 C.

Environment Canada says there’s a slight chance of flurries with a high of -3 C.

Overnight the temperature will drop to -10 C.

Below seasonal temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Ottawa will likely see flurries on Saturday with a high of 1 C and periods of rain on Sunday with a high of 3 C.

Crowds attending any outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday will also want to bundle up. While there will be a mix of sun and cloud, the daytime high is just -4.