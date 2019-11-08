Below seasonal temperatures expected this weekend
Below average temperatures are expected in Ottawa over the weekend.
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 7:30AM EST
It’s a cold start to the weekend in the capital with the wind chill Friday morning made it feel like -13 C.
Environment Canada says there’s a slight chance of flurries with a high of -3 C.
Overnight the temperature will drop to -10 C.
Below seasonal temperatures are expected through the weekend.
Ottawa will likely see flurries on Saturday with a high of 1 C and periods of rain on Sunday with a high of 3 C.
Crowds attending any outdoor Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday will also want to bundle up. While there will be a mix of sun and cloud, the daytime high is just -4.