Barrhaven home that was site of mass homicide in March listed for sale

A Barrhaven townhome that was the site of a mass homicide in March is being listed for sale.

The real-estate aggregator site Realtor.ca has a listing for the home located at 324 Berrigan Drive for $599,900. The two-storey townhouse is located off of Longfields Drive and near Berrigan Elementary School and Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School. Monsignor Paul Baxter School is also located nearby.

The listing for the three bedroom, 2.5 bath row unit boasts the home's proximity to schools, parks and shopping.

"Spacious dining room & gallery kitchen. 2nd level boasts 2 beds, large main bath, & master with walk-in closet & 4pc ensuite. Finished basement features laundry, storage & gas fireplace. Ceramic tiles on all wet floors," the listing says.

Recent upgrades to the home include granite counters, waterproof flooring, new carpet on the stairs, air conditioning and a private yard. The home is being sold by Royal Lepage Realty.

On March 6, six people, including a two-and-a-half month old baby girl and three other children from Sri Lanka, were murdered inside the townhome.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake and her four children – Kelly, Ranaya, Ashwini and Inuka. A family acquaintance, 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, was also found deceased at the home.

Febrio De-Soysa, 19, who was living in the home with the family, is charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The family had been renting the home since June 2023.

The owner of the home, Harpreet Chhabra, told CTV News in March that he was not aware the 19-year-old was living with the family. De-Soysa had been taking courses at Algonquin College.

The family's husband and father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe is the only surviving victim of the attack, but was left with serious injuries.

None of the charges against De-Soysa have been proven in court.