Ottawa police seek help locating missing man, 27, last seen near Place d'Orleans

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 27-year-old man, who was last seen at Place d'Orléans.

Hugh Harrington hasn't been seen since approximately 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Harrington is described as white, around 5-foot-10 (178 cm) and 140 pounds (64 kg), with a medium build, shoulder-length red hair that is usually kept up in a bun, and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt, black nylon pants and black leather running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 7300.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).