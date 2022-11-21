Bancroft, Ont. man charged with child luring, distributing child pornography

An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • 92 bylaw penalties laid against London tow truck businesses

    London’s bylaw enforcement officers have laid 92 charges against local tow truck companies. According to a release from the city, a proactive tow truck business license enforcement initiative resulted in in 92 by-law penalties and 10 warnings against 12 towing firms.

  • Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman

    A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina