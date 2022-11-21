Bancroft, Ont. man charged with child luring, distributing child pornography

Police in Bancroft, Ont. have charged a 46-year-old man with child luring and distributing child pornography.

Police conducted a search warrant at a home last week and arrested Richard Carroll, OPP said in a news release on Monday.

He is charged with luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, invitation to sexual touching and distributing child pornography, police said.

Police say the accused has been in custody since his arrest on Nov. 14.

They are asking anyone with any additional information to contact them.