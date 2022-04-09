Atletico Ottawa season kicks off with Ukraine fundraiser

Ottawa’s professional soccer team is kicking off a new season Saturday with a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine.

Atletico Ottawa is hosting Cavalry FC at 3 p.m. at TD Place. Admission is "Pay What You Can", with proceeds supporting humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

Club president and strategic partner Jeff Hunt says Saturday’s game will mark the start of the club’s first full season.

“This is our third of three very different years,” he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. “I was asked, ‘Does it really feel like it’s the first real season?’ and in a lot of ways it does.”

Atletico Ottawa debuted in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and wouldn’t play on home turf until August 2021.

Hunt told CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent Saturday morning that the “Pay What You Can” model was very successful for the home game in August, but Saturday’s game will have the added benefit of helping the people of Ukraine.

“I think everybody in the world, certainly everybody in Ottawa, wants to feel like they can do something symbolic but also very meaningful… the financial needs in Ukraine are tremendous,” he said.

The Ukrainian national anthem will be played at the game, Hunt said, and the Ukrainian Men’s Choir will perform at halftime. Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada will also take part in a ceremonial coin toss.

“Our team will be wearing the Ukrainian colours, we’ll be auctioning the jersey off afterwards,” he said.

Proceeds from the jersey sales and from the 50/50 draw will go to local organizations in support of displaced Ukrainians arriving in Canada, the team says.

“On top of everything else, we’re going to have pierogis, so it’s really going to feel like a little piece of Ukraine here in Ottawa,” Hunt said.

Hunt says there are still tickets available. More information on tickets, or how to contribute to the 50/50 draw fundraiser, can be found on the club’s website.