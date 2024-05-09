10 commercial vehicles pulled from the roads during OPP inspection blitzes in eastern Ontario

Ten vehicles were pulled from the roads during two commercial vehicle inspection blitzes in eastern Ontario this week.

On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police officers and inspectors from the Ministry of Transportation inspected 24 vehicles in Madoc, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say nine vehicles were taken out of service and removed from the roads.

"In addition to the vehicles removed from service, officers also arrested one driver for being impaired behind the wheel," police said in a media release.

Nearly two dozen charges were laid for numerous offences, including impaired driving, faulty brakes, electronic log issues and registered weights.

On Wednesday, officers and MTO inspectors conducted a commercial vehicle inspection blitz in Quinte West, focusing on dump trucks.

Police say of the 10 vehicles inspected, one was taken out of service. Two other vehicles required service trucks to attend the inspection area for repairs before drivers were allowed to depart.

Three charges were issued for tire, trip inspection and major defect violations, police said.