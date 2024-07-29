OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Assault charges laid after fireworks shot out of SUV in Stittsville on Canada Day

    The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    An Ottawa youth is facing charges after an alleged assault involving fireworks in Stittsville on Canada Day.

    Ottawa police say two girls were walking in the area of Stittsville Main Street and Fernbank Road at around 11:30 p.m. on July 1 when a white SUV approached them. The vehicle stopped, and a boy in the backseat allegedly aimed fireworks at the girls.

    The girls ran away, but the driver briefly chased them. The girls were not hurt and reported the incident to police. A purported video of the incident was shared on social media.

    Ottawa police said on Monday that there were four boys under the age of 18 in the SUV. One "did not have any involvement" in the incident, according to police. Two of them were put through a diversion program.

    The one accused of shooting the fireworks is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of harassment.

    The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. 

