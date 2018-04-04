

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 42-year-old Arnprior man is facing sexual assault charges.

Ontario Provincial Police say on March 28, two girls alleged they were sexually assaulted by an adult man who was known to them.

Marcus Bisson is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of causing injury to a dog.