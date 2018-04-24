

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





After 80 years Armstrong and Richardson is closing its doors.

The local shoe chain has filed for bankruptcy.

A notice has been posted at their outlet store on Baxter Road.

The company has mall locations at St. Laurent, Carlingwood, Billings Bridge, and Terry Fox Drive,.

Omar Armstrong and Clarence Richardson founded the store in 1934.

