The Apple Store in Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre mall is closed due to COVID-19.

A sign on the entrance said the store would be closed until further notice. According to Apple's website, the busy downtown store is set to reopen on Saturday.

In a statement, Apple said it regularly monitors conditions and adjusts health measures to support the wellbeing of customers and employees.

"We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave," the company said.

It's not known how many employees are affected. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Ottawa in recent days, with more than 700 new cases reported in the last week.

According to BNN Bloomberg, two other Apple stores in the U.S. are also closed for the same reason. The company recently began requiring employees to take regular rapid tests before coming to work.