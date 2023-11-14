OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Another test for city's recreation bookings Tuesday night

    (Source: Pexels.com) (Source: Pexels.com)

    There will be another test Tuesday night for the city of Ottawa's winter recreation bookings with online sign-up for winter swimming lessons opening at 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

    It comes after the city launched a new system that was supposed to solve issues with the older online registration but it too crashed in August.

    The city said at the time there were technical issues with the website which caused it to crash.

    The waitlist for swimming lessons and other activities is long and many parents have been left frustrated in the past.

    The city expects the system will fare better this time around.

    "Our experts are telling us that we are ready to relaunch here, that they’ve done the fixes, the patches, if you will, that they’ve needed in the software," said councillor Allan Hubley to CTV News Ottawa.

    "But for me and many of your viewers the proof will be tonight."

    In-person registration opens Wednesday at 10 a.m.

    Online registration for recreational activities other than swimming opens on Thursday Nov. 16 at 9 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Poilievre, Guilbeault point fingers over Conservative farm fuel carbon tax bill

    Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News