Another record-breaking warm day possible in Ottawa

    Ottawa could set another high temperature record Saturday after breaking a more than 30-year-old record on Friday.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for the city calls for a partly cloudy morning and a cloudy afternoon with a high of 8 C. The current Ottawa Airport record stands at 7.2 C, set in 1966.

    On Friday, Ottawa saw an official high of 9.9 C at the airport, smashing the 1990 high temperature record of 7.4 C.

    Colder weather is on the way, with a drop to -2 C overnight. That comes with a small chance of showers or flurries.

    Sunday's high is 2 C, which is still about seven degrees warmer than average.

    Monday is looking cloudy with a high of 0 C and a small chance of flurries.

    Seasonal highs around -5 C are forecasted to return by Tuesday.

    Winterlude

    The high temperatures are keeping the Rideau Canal Skateway closed on the second weekend of Winterlude.

    The Ice Dragon Boat Festival has cancelled all races on the Rideau Canal at Dow's Lake this weekend.

    Capital Pride had scheduled the first-ever Pride Parade on the Rideau Canal Skateway for Sunday. A skating event will now take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lansdowne Park.

    Snowflake Kingdom in Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

