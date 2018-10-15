

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Algonquin College is now 100% smoke free.

Starting today, smoking marijuana and tobacco is prohibited on Algonquin’s campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke.

In a statement on October 5, Algonquin President Cheryl Jensen said the college was implementing the smoke-free policy as a result of the Ontario Government’s decision to allow cannabis smoking wherever tobacco is permitted.

Jensen says the interim smoke-free policy will be in place until January 1st while the college conducts full consultations to “understand the potential impact and develop a permanent policy.”

St. Lawrence College says its campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall will become 100 per cent smoke-free starting today. The ban includes all indoor and outdoor areas, and in vehicles on campuses.