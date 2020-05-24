OTTAWA -- The Alexandra Bridge is once again open to vehicle traffic after emergency repair work was completed.

The bridge connecting Ottawa and Gatineau was closed since the first weekend of May after a routine inspection to maintain the bridge discovered an issue.

Gatineau Liberal MP Steve MacKinnon told CTV News Ottawa on May 5 that a “significant flaw was discovered in the latticework that is part of the structure of the bridge."

It took three weeks to repair the bridge and reinforce the area where the flaw was discovered. The latticework is the load-bearing beams of the bridge.

Last year, the Federal Government announced plans to replace the aging Alexandra Bridge in the future.