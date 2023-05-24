Alex Munter sticking with CHEO after considering city manager position

The head of Ottawa's children's hospital says he's staying put.

In his weekly newsletter to staff at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, president and CEO Alex Munter says he will remain at CHEO.

"Over the past week, you may have heard the news that I was asked to consider a senior role in Ottawa’s municipal government. While very flattering to be approached, I want to let you know that my heart and my focus is and will continue to be with CHEO," he wrote. "I wish Mayor Sutcliffe and Council the best of luck finding a new City Manager; it’s a really important role for our community."

Munter confirmed in a statement to CTV News Ottawa earlier this month that he was approached about the job.

"This important role for our beautiful city is an opportunity for me to thoughtfully consider. I will weigh the pros and cons and what is best for me, for my family and for CHEO," he said.

The city is seeking a new city manager after the sudden departure of Steve Kanellakos, who resigned just days before the release of the inquiry report into the LRT, which strongly criticized his involvement in the $2.1 billion project. Ottawa's chief financial officer Wendy Stephanson is serving as interim city manager in the meantime.

In his newsletter, Munter said he is excited about what's around the corner for CHEO.

"We are entering a new chapter for CHEO with many exciting initiatives following some challenging years. This summer, we will announce which company will build 1Door4Care and the new covered parking garage. We will also move ahead with implementing the Business Optimization Project (BOP), a system that will modernize how we do business," he said. "And, of course, we are also cautiously optimistic about our Make Kids Count proposal, which would provide funding to help us tackle our biggest challenge – the fact that far too many kids wait too long for care."

The first round of interviews for the position of city manager took place last Friday, according to a timeline from city staff. The shortlist of candidates for the top bureaucrat in Ottawa is secret, known only to the mayor and a select panel of councillors. The next round of interviews is scheduled for June 2 before a preferred candidate is recommended the following week.