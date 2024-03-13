Alcohol likely a factor in 2021 Prescott, Ont. freight train collision: TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says alcohol likely played a factor in a head-on crash between two freight trains nearly three years ago that seriously injured a crew member and disrupted freight and passenger rail service going into the Labour Day weekend in eastern Ontario.
The TSB released its final report of the crash that took place at the train tracks in Prescott, Ont. near Edward Street on Sept. 2, 2021. The crash site was located about 95 kilometres south of Ottawa.
The report says train 532 received permission from the rail traffic controller to enter the north main track and had reversed the switch to the industrial spur.
The RTC did not obtain the required location from the crew on train 149 and did not know the train's exact location. When the controller received the request from train 532 to enter the north main track, the report says, he developed a “mental model” that train 149 had already gone by the switch.
"At that time, the RTC’s workload was complex, and his attention was diverted to other competing tasks," the report reads.
As crew members on train 149 realized that the switch was lined up against them, the crew attempted to make an emergency stop, but was unable brake on time.
Train 149 entered the industrial spur track and collided with train 532 at approximately 37 miles per hour.
Four locomotives and 14 car bodies derailed and were significantly damaged. Approximately 1,000 feet of track was damaged.
Crews survey the damage caused by the train derailment in Prescott, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (Ian Urbach/CTV News Ottawa)Two crew members sustained minor injuries and one was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. The crash also caused significant delays to VIA Rail service along the Toronto-Montreal corridor. Approximately 1,600 VIA Rail passengers were affected by delays going into the Labour Day weekend.
RTC likely affected by alcohol consumption
About two hours after the accident, the rail controller submitted to a mandatory Breath Alcohol Test (BrAC) which was conducted by a third-party provider. The test indicated a BrAC of 0.023g/210 L. It was followed by a confirmation test, which indicated a BAC of 0.019 g/210 L, according to the report.
The results were reviewed by the chief medical review officer of the third-party which found that the RTC's BAC was estimated to have ranged from 0.064 per cent to 0.109 per cent BAC at the start of his shift and from 0.044 per cent to 0.069 per cent BAC at the time of the accident.
"The RTC’s performance and level of attention were likely affected by the persistent effects of alcohol consumption," the report reads.
Meanwhile, the report by the chief medical review officer indicated that the RTC was either drinking alcohol at the beginning of his shift, or had significant alcohol intake the early morning of or the night before work.
Police on scene of a major train derailment in Prescott, Ont. on Sept. 2, 2021. (CTV News Ottawa)
Under CN’s policy, any employee whose post-accident test results indicate a BrAC over 0.04 per cent will be considered to be in violation of the policy.
The Canadian Criminal Code establishes that a person is deemed to be impaired when operating a motor vehicle, vessel, aircraft or railway equipment with a BAC of 0.08 per cent or more, though some highway traffic acts in certain jurisdictions, including Ontario, have supplemental laws to administer penalties when a BAC is 0.05 per cent or over.
Under current regulations in the Railway Safety Act, there are no provisions that prohibit the consumption of alcohol before starting their shift. Individuals are expected to “self-assess” and determine if the effects of alcohol have diminished their ability to work.
The report notes the Canadian Aviation Regulations stipulates that no person acting as a crew member of an aircraft within 12 hours after consuming alcohol or as an air traffic controller or flight attendant within eight hours.
"Therefore, given that in Canada no time period prohibiting the consumption of alcohol by railway employees in safety-critical positions is required, the board is concerned that such employees could perform their duties while under the influence of alcohol," the report notes.
The TSB highlights that alcohol impairment in “safety-critical” positions can have significant adverse outcomes to the safety of crews and passengers.
"Alcohol affects human performance due to its negative effects on psychomotor skills and cognitive functions such as decision making, attention, and reasoning," the TSB report says.
The report notes the RTC, who was not named, qualified in 2006 with CN in Montreal. On the day of the accident, he had almost a full year of experience working as a desk ED, which is used to control train traffic and maintenance on the Kingston subdivision.
The TSB is the independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents.
