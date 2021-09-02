PRESCOTT, ONT. -- Two freight trains have collided along the tracks in Prescott, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews are on the scene at the train tracks near Edward Street in the town 95 km south of Ottawa.

Police said in a tweet two cargo trains have collided.

Photos show an engine and several rail cars on its side along the tracks. CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer reports nine cars have left the tracks.

The OPP tells CTV News Ottawa one person was treated on scene for minor injuries.

On scene of train derailment in #Prescott. Hearing one injury of person pulled from locomotive. @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/f4GmTi1MMu — Nate Vandermeer (@NateCTV) September 2, 2021

On Twitter, one person said it felt like an earthquake when the trains collided and derailed. Another person reported hearing a "very loud bang" at the time of the incident.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca has reached out to CN Rail for more information.

The CN Rail line remained closed through Prescott, Ont. Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.