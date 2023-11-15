Air Force major charged in firearms bust in Kingston, Petawawa

The Canada Border Services Agency conducted a large-scale seizure of trafficked weapons in Kingston and Petawawa, Ont. which has led to multiple criminal charges.

The CBSA's Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET) announced Wednesday that it had laid criminal charges against Maj. Kendrick Barling of the Royal Canadian Air Force

Barling had returned to Canada in Aug. 2023 after being posted in the United States for five years. His household goods were shipped through Canadian Forces Base Trenton where numerous undeclared firearms were discovered hidden throughout the shipment.

On Oct. 19, OFSET investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Kingston and another on Oct. 23, at a residence in Petawawa.

During the searches, officers located and seized several prohibited firearms and items:

Seven handguns

10 rifles (including assault rifles)

Two shot guns

Approximately 45,000 rounds of ammunition of varying calibres

Hundreds of magazines that included AR-15 over-capacity magazines

Multiple firearms have duplicate serial numbers.

Maj. Kendrick Barling, has been charged by the CBSA with the following offences:

5x Customs Act s. 159(1) – Smuggle Goods into Canada

2x Customs Act s. 153(a) – Making False Statements

2x Export and Import Permits Act s. 14/19 – Import Goods without a Permit

9x Criminal Code s. 103(1) – Importing a Firearm Knowing it is Unauthorized

9x Criminal Code s. 104(1) – Unauthorized Importing of a Firearm

2x Criminal Code s. 86(2) – Contravention of Transportation Regulations

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22.