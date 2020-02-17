OTTAWA -- > Apartment Update: “Small Space, Tight Budget, Big Difference”

A pint of paint can go a long way in transforming, and creating impact, in a small space.

This apartment kitchen is a great example of how a subtle change can make a big difference.

“It’s easy to make a big change with a big budget.” says designer Lee-Ann Lacroix. “I like the satisfaction of helping someone on a tighter budget see big results.”

Lacroix painted both the end wall, and the interior access door to the hallway, black, making the door less obvious. This galley kitchen had been slightly updated over time but Lacroix said it “was still quite tired and sterile.” She says painting out one wall made the 1960s apartment more current.

The designer reminds would-be DIYers that they have to be careful when tackling projects as renters.

“Because this is a rental unit the tenants had to adhere to their rental agreement that all things must go back to the original condition,” says Lacroix.

“Leaving paint and peel and stick wallpaper as your best options. It’s easy to repaint one wall, easier still to remove this new wallpaper when you move on.”

Lacroix added a throw rug to create visual interest in what she described as a long, narrow space. She also purchased some accessories to soften the strong hit of the black wall.

She still plans to use a distressed brick “peel and stick” wallpaper above the cupboards and on the entrance wall (not shown), again adding the impression of texture.

Tips for decorating a small space:

Multi-functional furniture: i.e. coffee table that opens so you can store books and blankets. Helps eliminate clutter.

i.e. coffee table that opens so you can store books and blankets. Helps eliminate clutter. Floor to ceiling sheers: Will draw the eye up and allow light to come through, keeping the space feeling airy.

Will draw the eye up and allow light to come through, keeping the space feeling airy. To add drama : Do a focal wall of a strong, solid colour, or add wallpaper.

: Do a focal wall of a strong, solid colour, or add wallpaper. Use vertical space by creating photo walls, ledges, or book shelves, above cabinets and dressers.

by creating photo walls, ledges, or book shelves, above cabinets and dressers. Use floating shelves to display your treasures.

to display your treasures. Always think of containers/baskets under beds for storage, or choose a bed with built-in drawers.

under beds for storage, or choose a bed with built-in drawers. Lighting: Use sconces and fixtures when possible.

Use sconces and fixtures when possible. Keep all spaces horizontal free from clutter: A small messy space feels more congested.

A small messy space feels more congested. Use “layered” lighting to ensure all areas are illuminated. Use fixtures, lamps, pot-lights at various levels in your home and floor lamps. Lowering wattage adds warmth.

to ensure all areas are illuminated. Use fixtures, lamps, pot-lights at various levels in your home and floor lamps. Lowering wattage adds warmth. Use large rugs to expand the space.

to expand the space. Choose flooring that is tonal (tone on tone or monochromatic) to keep the space more open and fresh, feeling larger. Small rugs and carpets make your space look smaller.

(tone on tone or monochromatic) to keep the space more open and fresh, feeling larger. Small rugs and carpets make your space look smaller. Don’t expect to take large pieces of furniture from your home into a smaller space. Condo-sized furniture will work best for your overall style. Smaller pieces are usually less expensive.

Lee-Ann Lacroix says another easy and affordable way to update a space is by giving your fireplace a facelift by adding a façade.

This client wanted to update her townhome. Lacroix chose to use a Scandinavian lifestyle she admires, called Hygge. The Danish & Norwegian word Hygge, describes afeeling of coziness, comfort, contentment and conviviality.

Lacroix says we all should embrace winter with a healthy attitude and bring Hygge elements into home design with accents like candles and faux-fur throws.

“Instead of complaining about winter, invite your friend over for a bowl of soup and a bonfire. Bring these cozy ideas into your décor.” Lacroix said.

Of course, the designer says the winter is a great time “to nest” as well, and focus on those creative “cool projects that make you feel warm inside.”

Lacroix expands on the philosophy in this interview segment .