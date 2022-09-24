Advance voting underway in Ottawa municipal election
Four days of advance voting are underway in Ottawa for the Oct. 24 municipal election.
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
During this voting event, voting places use an electronic Voters’ List and will offer “anywhere voting”. You can vote at any of the following nine voting places across the City of Ottawa, regardless of your address:
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.
- St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté St.
- City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.
- Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.
- Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Rd.
- Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.
- Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Dr.
- Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Dr.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Rd.
These special advance voting days come one month before the municipal election. There will be two other advance voting days prior to Oct. 24; however to vote in advance polls on Oct. 7 and 14, you must go to a designated polling station, as opposed to any of the locations above this weekend.
An eligible elector in Ottawa must be:
- a resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant;
- a Canadian citizen;
- at least 18 years old; and
- not prohibited from voting by law
There are 14 people running for mayor, 106 people vying for 24 council seats, and 83 people registered to become trustees in one of Ottawa’s four school boards. Eight school board trustee candidates will be acclaimed because they had no opponents as of the registration deadline in August.
