'Adi was a beautiful woman': Ottawa family of Israeli woman killed by Hamas speaks out
The Ottawa family of a Canadian citizen living in Israel who was killed by Hamas militants says she saved the lives of her father, husband and two children before she died last weekend.
Adi Vital-Kaploun was living in Kibbutz Holit, a small community near the border of Gaza.
Vital-Kaploun's cousin-in-law Aaron Smith tells CTV News Ottawa she was with her two children in the family's home when militants stormed into her Kibbutz near the Israeli border last Saturday.
"She was murdered in front of her kids by Hamas terrorists," Smith told CTV's Matt Skube. "Her kids were used to go door-to-door in their Kibbutz to try to lure other community members out into the open to be murdered."
Smith says Vital-Kaploun was in touch with her husband and father, who were in different safe rooms, during the attack.
"She told them to stay where they were, stay safe. She saved their lives," Smith said.
"She managed to, however she did it, convince the terrorists that had invaded her Kibbutz to take her kids out of her house, and they did after they murdered her. She saved their lives. She's a hero and her memory will serve us all as a blessing, but right now it's really hard."
Smith says militants took her two children to Gaza and then released them, and the children are now back with their father.
"They're not OK, we're not OK, none of us are OK. It is going to be a long road for recovery for them; they're going to miss their mom for the rest of their lives. It is up to the family to bring her lightness and bring her warmth and energy and love and nourishment for them to life every day."
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa issued a statement on Wednesday on behalf of the family of Vital-Kaploun, saying, "Our family lost a mother, a wife, a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece, a cousin."
Vital-Kaploun completed a master's degree in chemical engineering and had a career in cybersecurity. She grew up and lived in Israel but held dual citizenship.
Two other Canadians have been confirmed killed: 22-year-old Ben Mizrachi from Vancouver and 33-year-old Alexandre Look from Montreal.
Smith says Vital-Kaploun was a "beautiful woman, a loving mother, a loving sister, daughter."
"She made such a positive impact in her family and her community and was truly a ray of sunshine that brought warmth to all of us whenever we got to spend time with her."
Adi Vital-Kaploun, 33, was killed by Hamas in Israel, her family says. She was described as an amazing mother and amazing woman with many talents. Her children survived the attack, the family says. (Supplied)
Vital-Kaploun had deep ties to Ottawa, including attending summer camps in the capital. The family would celebrate holidays together, and make sure there was a connection when geographically apart, according to Smith.
"Adi's grandfather made sure that when her mom decided to live in Israel and have her children there that they came back almost every summer to attend summer camp," Smith says.
"Adi was a fantastic athlete and loved sports camp and loved basketball and getting involved and being on a team, and really just exploring Canada, exploring the national capital region, connecting with her cousins and other extended family members across the country."
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said Vital-Kaploun is the daughter of long-time ByWard Market shop owner Irving Rivers.
Vital-Kaploun will be buried in Israel.
Smith says there has been a "massive amount of outreach and support globally," including from Sutcliffe.
"We've spoken to him a number of times, I know he's deeply committed to protecting Jews across the city," Smith said. "The chiefs of police have come out with their statement saying they stand against this, they'll protect us. So we feel that support there but we're dealing with terrorists."
With files from The Canadian Press
