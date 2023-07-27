Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month

The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.

Kody Troy Crosby, 35, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31 to offer his plea, and a sentencing hearing is expected to follow.

People in the east end of Ottawa woke up to a massive boom on Feb. 13 as a ball of fire rose into the air.

The blast sent six people to hospital, destroyed four homes under construction in the newly built Avalon Vista community in Orleans and damaged many more.

Crosby was charged with breaking and entering, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and several charges related to arson.

Crosby's lawyer Natasha Calvinho says he is extremely remorseful and wishes to take full responsibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.