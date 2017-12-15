

The Ottawa Senators and the NHL will be celebrated across Ottawa this weekend.

A number of events will be held to mark the 100th anniversary of the first NHL game, including the NHL100 Classic on at Lansdowne.

The Senators and Canadiens face-off Saturday night on TD Place. Fans without tickets are invited to watch the NHL100 Classic at a live viewing party on Parliament Hill.

The Senators Alumni Game will be played on the Canada 150 Rink on Parliament Hill tonight. Captains Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips have selected the teams from a roster of players from 25 years of Senators hockey.

The #Sens Alumni Classic draft is complete! Here's a look at who will be representing Team Alfredsson and Team Phillips tomorrow night.



READ: https://t.co/oebQmdFXL4 pic.twitter.com/3EmO5iRfUX — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 15, 2017

The NHL Centennial Fan Arena continues today on Parliament Hill. It includes memorabilia, images of unique moments in hockey history and interactive digital displays. The fan arena will be located at Lansdowne Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Also today, the Senators alumni will face-off against a team of Canada’s military veterans. The game is at 4 p.m. on the Canada 150 Rink on Parliament Hill.

On Sunday, the Senators host the Holiday Skate on the Canada 150 Rink. Fans are invited to join Spartacat and Santa Claus for the holiday skate from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Also on Sunday, the Ottawa 67’s and Gatineau Olympiques face-off in an exhibition game on the outdoor rink at TD Place. The game starts at 3 p.m.