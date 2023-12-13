A traditional holiday meal for four to six people will cost $104.85 on average.
Christmas is less than two weeks away and many people are already shopping for their holiday dinners, but with the rising cost of food, it will be more expensive this year to put that turkey dinner on the table.
According to Dalhousie University's Agri-Food analytics lab, the cost of hosting a meal is up once again.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
"The increases are across the board, the bird itself along with sides," said Sylvain Charlebois, of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
A traditional holiday meal for four to six people will cost about $104.85 on average.
"I can afford the more expensive meals, but I feel bad for all kinds of people that can't afford those kinds of increases," said Rick Trifunov, an Ottawa resident who is hosting a holiday dinner this year.
The most costly item on the list is the traditional turkey.
"The average cost for a five kilo turkey is anywhere between $33 to $35, but I've actually seen prices as low as $29," said Charlebois.
Turkey is up 5 per cent this year, potatoes are up 6.6 per cent, and carrots are up 12.8 per cent.
"We have options beyond turkey," said Charlebois. "We have ham, chicken and those tend to be less expensive so people can actually consider those sources."
Many are also getting creative to save a few dollars.
"We are looking at ways that you can save money. That includes buying some of the No Name brands," said Mike Smith. "I find we are definitely are eating in around the holidays, not going out to restaurants, those types of things."
Experts say posting a potluck is also an affordable option. Many guests are often willing to pitch in to help during the holidays.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Liberal MPs, Israel's ambassador express 'disappointment' over Canada voting for ceasefire at UN
The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals she was diagnosed with lung cancer
'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci underwent a recent surgery for lung cancer. Micucci, who played Lucy on the CBS sitcom, shared the news of her diagnosis and treatment on social media over the weekend.
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
NEW 'Stressed and devastated': Woman loses more than $7,000 to investment scam seen on TikTok
An Ontario mother hoping to invest money to help her son with autism said she lost more than $7,000 that she invested in an online investment platform.
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Toronto
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
-
20,000 tears in Olympic Stadium roof, says Quebec
The potential cost of replacing the deteriorating roof of Montreal's Olympic Stadium won't be known until the issue is studied in January, Quebec Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx said Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
London
-
Six suspects in custody, two outstanding after Woodstock, Ont. kidnapping involving teen boy
Six suspects hailing from southern Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba are in custody while two suspects remain outstanding after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped in Woodstock and later abandoned in a field more than two months ago.
-
Despite Canada’s UN vote for a Gaza ceasefire, London, Ont. doctor continues to pressure local MP
As promised, London, Ont. doctor Tarek Loubani, who is coming off a 24-hour hunger strike, was back outside London North Center MP Peter Fragiskatos’ office.
-
St. Thomas mayor and delegates visit Volkswagen battery plant in Germany
It’s a milestone week for the future of the Volkswagen PowerCo Battery plant in St. Thomas.
Winnipeg
-
'Economic circumstances have changed': Manitoba unions call on NDP to reverse provincial tax cuts to fulfill election promises
Manitoba’s largest unions are concerned the NDP government will be unable to fulfill its promises as a result of the most recent financial data, according to an open letter published Wednesday
-
Manitoba First Nations appear a step closer to gaining a casino in Winnipeg
The Manitoba government indicated it is now open to allowing a First Nations casino in the province's capital -- something Indigenous leaders have long fought for.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Kitchener
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
Region of Waterloo doubles food bank funding for 2024
The Region of Waterloo has doubled the amount of money it provides the local food bank, agreeing to give the organization $1.5 million for the coming year – up from $744,000 in the proposed budget.
-
Reports of Tesla driver approaching girls under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating three separate incidents where someone in a black Tesla approached girls. It unclear if the cases are connected.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
Family needs a new door after police go to wrong address during weapons call
Chantal Burr and her fiancée were sleeping around 5:30 in the morning of December 2 when they heard their dogs downstairs by the front door.
-
'Jamming it down our throat': Southeast Calgary residents fight back against social housing initiative
Residents in Albert Park/Radisson Heights met with city officials on Tuesday night to discuss a plan to build more affordable housing on the site of an old Calgary school, an idea that some aren't happy about.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie killed man in self-defence, lawyers argue
The Crown says a Saskatchewan Mountie brought his lover to a secluded area to kill him, but his lawyers say he shot the man in self-defence.
-
'Science wasn't taught': Sask. children's advocate finds independent schools are failing students
The Saskatchewan Advocate for Children and Youth is making a series of recommendations to the provincial government to improve oversight at independent schools.
-
Sask. teachers' union says labour disruption is 'virtually inevitable'
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) says labour disruption is "virtually inevitable" after a lack of progress over five days of meetings with a labour ministry conciliation board.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
-
Alberta criticizes federal push to curtail oil and natural gas use at COP28 summit
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she was encouraged by the success of her province and Saskatchewan to push back “against the voices of those obsessed” with phasing out oil and natural gas at the COP28 climate summit held in Dubai by the United Nations.
Vancouver
-
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
-
One in four Canadians spending less on gifts, food and decorations this holiday season
The rising cost of living has many Canadians planning to spend less this holiday season, but British Columbians are expecting to be among the biggest spenders in the country, according to a new poll.
Regina
-
Regina city manager appointed new chair of interim REAL board
Regina’s city manager Niki Anderson has been appointed as the new chair of the interim Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) board of directors.
-
'I'm super proud of us': Regina skating pair lands podium finish at Skate Canada Challenge
Caidence Derenisky and Raine Eberl placed third at the Skate Canada Challenge in Winnipeg earlier this month in the senior pairs category. The bronze medal marked their first podium finish at a Skate Canada Challenge event.
-
This was the most searched vehicle in Saskatchewan for 2023
Drivers in Saskatchewan value practicality above all else, according to a recent year-end report from AutoTrader.ca.