One teen's story of music, perseverance and care at CHEO
Living with Down syndrome brings challenges that require an entire team of medical professionals. For Helen Nuttal, her journey has involved a lifetime of appointments at CHEO, where she has also learned the gifts of perseverance.
She sings to distract from her pain or the discomfort of medical treatment while living with Down syndrome.
"It is the greatest feeling, performing for my family," said Helen, who is 16 years old.
"Singing works for Helen when she has something scary. Whether it be IVs or if it's blood work or just anything that's bothering her, she sings and we have a little playlist on the phone and she uses music and she sings to get through it," said Andrea Brett, Helen's mom.
Nuttal has been in and out of the hospital her entire life. She was born by emergency C-section two months before her due date, spending weeks in the neo-natal intensive care unit.
Premature and jaundiced only days after coming into the world, Helen needed emergency bowel surgery at CHEO.
"That was a very long, scary surgery. And it was it was really difficult handing her over when I'd barely held her," said Brett.
It only marked the beginning of a lifetime of complications. Helen had severe reflux and holes in her heart. The family from Perth stayed at Ronald McDonald House to be close to CHEO.
Helen is a social butterfly, and she quickly won the hearts of those who treated her.
"She had all this stuff going on and she'd had surgery, she was still engaging with everybody as they came in. And it was just really when they said she's a social butterfly, that's what the nurses called her," said Andrea.
Helen has accessed more than ten clinics at CHEO, including the Down syndrome clinic, a one-of-its-kind in Canada.
"Children with Down syndrome have a lot of health issues," said Dr. Mary Pothos, CHEO's Down Syndrome Clinical Director. "Every system can be affected by Down syndrome, so their eyes, ears, teeth, heart, lungs, gastrointestinal system, bones, and skin."
The hospital booking teams helped Helen's family coordinate appointments and medical testing while social work staff set her parents up to access specialized government services. CHEO made sure Helen grew up with the medical care she needed to be as healthy as possible.
"Helen is special. She is quite capable. She's smart, she's sassy, and she's gone through a lot of health issues," said Dr. Pothos. "But to talk to her, you wouldn't know it. She presents like any other teenager of her age at 16. She's very resilient and she's quite capable. And I think, again, helping her with her health issues has, you know, enabled her to maximize her potential."
Despite her challenges, Helen perseveres and inspires those around her. Her family, sister, loved ones, and especially those that she connects with while at CHEO.
"She was just so happy to get to see her friends and come back to CHEO," said Andrea. "I think that's very telling that it's such a positive experience, even through all the difficult times. The bottom line is she wants to be here and see her people."
"They are always kind to us and we are like a CHEO family because in 16 years, I have been here because I have a lot of medical issues for me," said Helen.
It's programs like the hospital's donor funded therapeutic clown that makes a world of a difference.
"She's amazing, she's like a superstar here," said Zedd the Clown.
Helen knows that she can depend on those at CHEO to help her persevere, even when she goes through health set backs or challenges.
The 41st CHEO Telethon continues all week on CTV News Ottawa, CTV Morning Live and Newstalk 580 CFRA, with the grand finale on CTV Ottawa Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You can make a donation to the CHEO donation online at www.cheotelethon.com or by calling 613-730-CHEO (2436).
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's one of the main reasons, according to an immigration expert
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
'They need this protection': Trudeau gov't re-offers $1.5M for enhanced Pride security in Canada
For the second year, the federal government is offering up to $1.5M to Pride organizations across the country to fund enhanced security measures, amid a continued rise in anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
Prospective jurors in Hunter Biden's firearms case questioned on gun rights, addiction
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election.
AFN national chief blasts governments' inaction on fifth anniversary of MMIWG report
On the fifth anniversary of a national inquiry's report into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is blasting all levels of government for what she calls slow progress to stop the crisis.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Weather hampers search for mountaineers missing since Friday near Squamish, B.C.
A spokeswoman for Squamish Search and Rescue in British Columbia says the area where three climbers have been missing since Friday is 'socked in' with clouds and moisture, hampering efforts to find them.
Cyberattack on B.C. government may have compromised 'sensitive personal information': officials
A recent cyberattack on the B.C. government may have compromised the personal information of 19 employees, according to officials.
