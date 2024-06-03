OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • You can now swim at this spot on the Ottawa River this summer

    The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a free public swimming area. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a free public swimming area. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
    A popular swimming spot in the Ottawa River is open for a second summer.

    The National Capital Commission says the swimming hole is open daily at the NCC River House on the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway.  Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    The NCC opened the NCC River House to the public last summer, with the swimming location becoming a popular destination for swimmers.

    Capacity in the enclosed and supervised swimming area is limited 125 swimmers at a time on a first-come, first-served basis.

    New this summer is a chair lift to provide universal access to the water for visitors.

    The NCC says as of mid-June, you will be able to take a water taxi to the NCC Boat House.  The water taxi service will be available Tuesday to Sunday from the Ottawa Locks or the NCC Boat House.

    Also this summer, a London-style double-decker bus from Greyline Tours will be stopping at the River House Monday to Thursday, with buses running every hour in June.

