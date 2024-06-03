Construction season kicks off in Ottawa

Ottawa's second season officially kicks off today – construction season!

Transportation committee chair, Coun. Tim Tierney, Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster and Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stephanie Plante will mark the start of construction season with an event on the MacKenzie King Bridge.

The City of Ottawa is rehabilitating portions of the MacKenzie King Bridge, between Elgin Street and Nicholas Street, which has for continuous bridge structures. The city says, "The purpose of the project is to undertake structural rehabilitation and lifecycle renewal requirements of the bridge structures. The project also includes rearrangement and reconstruction of the surface roadway elements."

Work this year will include completing all work related to the placement of new concrete overlay and remaining portions of the concrete sidewalk and cycle track. The full construction project will be completed by the end of 2025.

Council approved the 2024 budget in December, which included $140 million for bridge renewals, road rehabilitation and road resurfacing work.

The 2024 construction season will include resurfacing several roads across Ottawa, culvert renewals and replacements, retaining walls on Carling Avenue, and traffic calming measures.

Here is a look at other road and pedestrian projects scheduled for Ottawa this year:

Renewal of the Airport Parkway Overpass at Uplands Drive: The work will include replacement of the asphalt and waterproofing on the bridge deck. The work started in April and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Resurfacing on Baseline Road: The city of Ottawa says Baseline Road will be resurfaced from Zena Street to Farlane Boulevard.

Resurfacing Kirkwood Avenue: Work will begin this week to resurface Kirkwood Avenue from Merivale Road to Laperriere Avenue.

Echo Drive and Concord Street: The city says Concord Street North will be closed as part of watermains, sewer and associated road rehabilitation work in the Greenfield-Main-Hawthorne area.

Rural 6 Resurfacing: The following roads will be resurfaced: Klondike Road, Loggers Way, March Valley Road, Rideau Valley Drive, Robertson Road.

Roger Stevens Drive: Work will begin in June/July 2024 and be completed by the fall for roadway surfacing on Roger Stevens Drive from Dwyer Hill Road to Malakoff Road and Roger Stevens Drive from Malakoff Road to McCordick Road.

Fallowfield Road: Work will begin in July to resurface Fallowfield Road between Huntley Road and Munster Road.

Conroy Road: Work is underway this spring to improve Conroy Road, from Hunt Club Road to Walkley Road.

Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive intersection modification project: The city of Ottawa says work will be completed this spring and summer to modify the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Riverside Drive. The work includes a new northbound cycle track, extension of the length of the northbound left-turn lane and resurfacing along Riverside Drive from Hunt Club to the Market Place entrance.