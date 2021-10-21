OTTAWA -- For those who knew him, Blair Tetreault was a legend in the broadcasting industry.

Now, his name will live on forever in the new Blair H. Tetreault Memorial Award at the school where it all started.

"We certainly want to memorialize him in a way, and I think this is just a really fitting way to do it," says Blair’s son Scott Tetreault. "It was very important to him, kind of helping people coming through the broadcasting industry, especially people who were new in the industry. It was very important for him to kind of serve as a bit of a mentor and give them a guiding hand."

And that guiding hand was extended to Scott who has followed in his fathers footsteps.

“I work as a television director, a live sports director, as he was," said Scott.

The award was made possible by a $109,000 endowed gift from his family.

"Though this gift, that legacy if you will can live on in perpetuity,” says Blair’s older brother David. "Because he is in effect helping students who will shortly one day become younger members of the television broadcasting industry."

Tetreault graduated from the Algonquin College Radio and TV Broadcasting program in 1981 and went on to become a two-time Emmy Award winner in sports broadcasting. In June, Tetreault passed away at the age of 62.

The award will be given to a first year student. With it, comes a $4,000 bursary that is put towards the second year of the course.

"His family wanted to recognize some of the contributions that he’s made to broadcasting. And to support students who are going forward with broadcasting careers," says Robyn Heaton, Dean of Algonquin College’s Faculty of Media and Design. "They have to have a 3.6 GPA. But they also have too have some of those attributes that Blair had. So they have to be a good team player, good communicator, have really good interpersonal skills."

Now, Tetreault’s reputation as one of the best in the business will now be passed on to future broadcasters forever.

"It just seemed very fitting to the person he was and what was important to him," says Scott. "And we know that he would absolutely love this honour."