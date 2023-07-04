A hero's welcome home in Ottawa for NFL star Jesse Luketa

From the gridirons in Ottawa to football's biggest stage, Jesse Luketa is a trailblazer.

"I'm an athlete with an agenda and my agenda is to empower the youth to be rule-breakers, glass ceiling-breakers of the future," said the 24-year-old NFL linebacker.

The city presented the Ottawa-raised footballer with the proclamation that July 4 would be known as as Jesse Luketa Day.

"This is a very special day to welcome home Ottawa's very own Jesse Luketa," said Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

Luketa came from humble beginnings growing up in the Heron Gate community. As the youngest of eight, his passion for football earned him a spot at Penn State. The NFL's Arizona Cardinals drafted him in 2022.

"I'm so proud of my son and the city too," said mom, Rose. "All the people here have really contributing to his success came from Ottawa."

People like high school coach Jean Sorphia, sharing how proud he is of Luketa's achievements.

"Jesse represents what a young man in Ottawa is playing football. He has a dream puts his head to it," he said. "He had a vision it's always great when you see someone who has a vision and ends up making it happen. He made it happen!"

High schooler Julia Beumer was one of the lucky ones to meet the NFL player. Beumer herself is in her third year of tackle football as one the youngest members of Team Ontario.

"Knowing there was someone where I'm from making it to the NFL is really inspirational," she said.

Also in the audience, was high schooler Justin Rowe, following a similar path as Luketa. He's playing in North Carolina and already has several division one offers.

"I'm hoping to see more kids like myself and people coming up to take him as an example to take up football and see that it is possible," he said.

For Luketa, the day was a chance to thank the people who helped him along the way and remind those to never to give up on their dreams.

"It's humbling to be in this position to to come home to my city and be able to bring out my loved ones," he said. "I'm grateful for where I come from, I'm grateful for those who have been along my journey and it's only up from here."