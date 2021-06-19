Current conditions and forecast
OTTAWA -- Saturday's forecast includes a little bit of everything on the final full day of spring.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix on Saturday with low chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The afternoon high is 27 C with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 7, or high.
A low chance of showers lingers into the evening and there could be a thunderstorm, but overnight the sky is clear. The low is 12 C.
Sunday starts off sunny but a few clouds should move in by the afternoon bringing a low chance of showers. The high is 28 C with a humidex of 31.
Summer officially arrives at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.
Monday's outlook calls for showers and a high of 29 C.
Periods of rain are also in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 20 C.