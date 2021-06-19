OTTAWA -- Saturday's forecast includes a little bit of everything on the final full day of spring.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a sun/cloud mix on Saturday with low chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The afternoon high is 27 C with a humidex of 30. The UV index is 7, or high.

A low chance of showers lingers into the evening and there could be a thunderstorm, but overnight the sky is clear. The low is 12 C.

Sunday starts off sunny but a few clouds should move in by the afternoon bringing a low chance of showers. The high is 28 C with a humidex of 31.

Summer officially arrives at 11:31 p.m. Sunday.

Monday's outlook calls for showers and a high of 29 C.

Periods of rain are also in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of 20 C.