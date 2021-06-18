OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the weekend of June 18-20.

COOL OFF

It's the opening weekend of beach season in the city of Ottawa.

Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Ottawa's four public beaches, starting on Saturday. Lifeguards will be on duty at Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Britannia and Petire Island from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottawa's splash pads are also open. For a full list of splash pad locations, visit Ottawa.ca.

Gatineau's beaches at Parc du Lac-Beauchamp, Parc Mousssette and Parc des Cedres are also open daily, with lifeguards on duty.

ROOM SERVICE CONCERT SERIES

The RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Room Service Concert Series kicks off tonight with Alan Doyle and Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy.

Enjoy an exclusive concert while you spend the night in one of Ottawa's hotels.

Friday night's lineup includes Alan Doyle, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy and Fortunate Ones.

Saturday night's line up includes Tim Hicks and Lindsay Ell.

For information on the lineup and hotel booking, visiting https://ottawatourism.ca/en/roomserviceconcertseries/lineup

OTTAWA FRINGE FESTIVAL

The Ottawa Fringe Festival continues until Sunday.

This year, you can watch the show digitally due to COVID-19 safety precautions.

For more information, visit www.ottawafringe.com

ITALIAN WEEK

It's the final weekend for Italian Week in Ottawa.

For more information, visit https://italianweekottawa.ca/

DRIVE-IN MOVIE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy a night at the drive-in.

The Drive-In Movie Experience is open this weekend at RCGT Park on Coventry Road and at Wesley Clover Parks.

Here is a look at this weekend's movies:

RCGT Park on Coventry Road:

Friday: Ghostbusters (1984)

Inception

Jaws

Wesley Clover Parks

Friday: Ghostbusters

Saturday: Black Panther

Sunday (day): Raya & The Last Dragon

Sunday (night): It Chapter 2

For more information, visit https://www.thedriveinottawa.ca/movies

THE PORT ELMSLEY DRIVE-IN

The Port Elmsley Drive-In is open this weekend.

For movie and ticket information, visit http://www.portelmsleydrivein.com/

SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL

The Summer Solstice Festival continues all month online.

For a list of events, visit https://summersolsticefestivals.ca/

NCC WEEKEND BIKEDAYS

The National Capital Commission is opening the parkways for active transportation every weekend until October.

Cyclists, runners, walkers and other active transportation users can use the parkways on Saturdays and Sundays until October 11.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway (9 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both westbound lanes of the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, located on the south side of the Ottawa River just west of the downtown core, from Vimy Place to Carling Avenue.

Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (8 kilometres): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, running along the south side of the Ottawa River, just east of the downtown core, between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard in Orléans.

GATINEAU PARK PARKWAYS

The National Capital Commission is reserving parkways in Gatineau Park for active use most of the time in 2021. Motor vehicle access will be allowed on Gatineau Park parkways on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays after 1 p.m.

HIKING IN OTTAWA AND GATINEAU

You can go for a physically-distancing hike in the Greenbelt and Gatineau Park this weekend.

For a list of trails in the Greenbelt, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/hiking-and-walking-greenbelt

For a list of recommended trails in Gatineau Park, visit https://ncc-ccn.gc.ca/places/gatineau-park-trails-in-spring

PARKWAYS FOR PEOPLE

The National Capital Commission is opening up Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this spring and summer.

A 2.4 km stretch of the parkway from Fifth Avenue to Somerset Street will be closed to vehicles daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

RIDEAU CANAL

The Rideau Canal is open from Ottawa to Kingston.

All lock stations along the Rideau Canal are open daily.

For more information, visit www.pc.gc.ca/Rideau

BYWARD MARKET AND PARKDALE MARKET

The ByWard Market and Parkdale Public Market are open this weekend.

For more information, visit www.ottawamarkets.ca

BARRHAVEN MARKET

The Barrhaven Market is open on Sundays at Nepean Woods Park and Ride.

Visit the market between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, visit https://ottawafarmersmarket.ca/barrhaven-market/

CARP MARKET

The Carp Farmers Market is open at the fair grounds in Carp.

It's open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

METCALFE FARMERS' MARKET

The Metcalfe Farmers Market is open on Saturday.

The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Metcalfe Fairgrounds on 8th Line Road.

OTTAWA FARMERS MARKET

The Ottawa Farmers Market is open every Sunday at Aberdeen Pavilion at Lansdowne Park.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARC OMEGA

Parc Omega is open in Montebello, Que.

For more information, visit parcomega.ca

CANADIAN MUSEUM OF HISTORY

The Canadian Museum of History is open Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Don't miss the new exhibit, Queens of Egypt.

For more information, including tickets, visit www.historymuseum.ca