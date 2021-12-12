Ottawa Public Health is reporting 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, ending a stretch of two straight days with triple-digit COVID-19 case numbers.

No new deaths were reported.

Forty of the 98 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 32,835 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 618 deaths.

The 98 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday follows 124 cases on Saturday and 106 cases on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 1,476 new cases of novel coronavirus – the fifth straight day with more than 1,000 new cases.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 4 to Dec. 10): 48.6 (up from 46.1)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 3 to Dec. 9): 3.1 per cent (up from 2.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.23

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES IN OTTAWA

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 612 of the 1,476 new cases of COVID-19 involve residents who are not fully vaccinated, while 93 cases are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health has updated its vaccination numbers to include children between ages five and 11, who are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health unit releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 875,281 (+3,098)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 816,812 (+630)

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 663 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 611 active cases on Saturday and 524 active cases on Friday.

The number of active cases in Ottawa is the highest since Sept. 24, when there were 663 active cases.

Ottawa Public Health reported 46 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,554.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from four on Saturday.

There are no patients in Ottawa's ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 1

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 19 new cases (3,305 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 21 new cases (4,420 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 5 new cases (7,159 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 17 new cases (5,013 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 13 new cases (4,308 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 14 new cases (3,743 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,207 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,214 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (552 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (553 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health has added the new Omicron variant to its list of variants of concern.

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,438

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 8

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 12,676

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 122

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 121 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 28 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa. There is one ongoing outbreaks in health care institutions and 27 in child care and school settings.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit Dwelling: One outbreak

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Assumption Catholic elementary school (Nov. 8)

Académie Providence Soeurs Antonines (Nov. 16)

Le Carrefour - Services de garde agréés en Centre (Nov. 18)

Carson Grove Elementary School (Nov. 22)

Holy Redeemer Elementary School (Nov. 22)

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24)

Inuuqatigiit licenced childcare - Overbrook (Nov. 25)

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1)

Half Moon Bay Public School (Dec. 1)

Mary Honeywell Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Marguerite d'Youville Elementary School (Dec. 2)

St. Thomas More Elementary School (Dec. 2)

Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Dec. 3)

École élémentaire publique Jeanne-Sauvé (Dec. 3)

Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Dec. 4)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Dec. 4)

St. Emily elementary school (Dec. 5)

Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7)

Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique (Dec. 7)

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Dec. 7)

Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9)

Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10 (NEW)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: