8-year-old boy with autism donates 70 handmade winter hats to homeless people

Eight-year-old Ethan Brodofski, who has autism and ADHD, wanted to help make a difference in the Brockville community after he noticed a homeless encampment, and realized that some of the people weren't wearing hats and looked cold.

"I saw them, and I felt so bad," said Ethan. "I wanted to make them hats."

So that's what he did.

"He started asking lots of questions like what homelessness is, why are they homeless?" said his mom, Sabrina Brodofski. "He did see someone pushing a cart, and you could tell they were homeless, and they weren't wearing a hat."

Sabrina posted on Facebook, asking the community to donate as much yarn as they could spare. Once they collected everything, Ethan went to work.

The Brodofskis are relatively new to the area. They moved in 2022 because the schools have better resources for their kids. Their youngest son, Austin, also has autism.

On Monday night, the Brockville Police Service, along with the Lanark, Leeds & Grenville Mental Health Service, hosted their annual "Night in the Cold" event, to spread awareness for homelessness in the community.

Ethan donated 70 hats he made himself, with a little bit of help from a proud mom.

"He doesn't know them and doesn't understand all the political and social aspects to what being homeless is about; it's just his way of being himself, his genuine self," she said.

Ethan is now looking to sell hats after buying his own yarn. If you're interested in keeping warm, the family can be reached at autistic.expressions1@gmail.com