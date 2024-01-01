8 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
A new year means higher costs for several services in 2024. OC Transpo fares, city of Ottawa service fees, hydro rates and rent will all increase this year.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things that will cost you more in 2024.
OC Transpo fares
It will cost transit riders more to board OC Transpo buses and the O-Train this year.
Council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in transit fares as part of the 2024 city of Ottawa budget. Staff said the fare increase will "offset increased operating costs of providing transit services."
An adult monthly bus pass will increase $3.25 a month to $128.75, while a youth pass increases $2.50 to $99.25.
Here is a look at the new OC Transpo fares for 2024, as of Jan. 1:
- Adult monthly bus pass - $128.75 ($125.50 in 2023)
- Youth (13-19) monthly pass - $99.25 ($96.75 in 2023)
- Senior monthly pass - $49.00 ($47.25 in 2023)
- One-day pass - $11.75 a day ($11.25 in 2023)
- 3-day pass - $28.50 ($27.75 in 2023)
- 7-day pass - $54.25 ($52.75 in 2023)
- U-Pass (per semester) - $229.07 ($223.48 in 2023)
- Adult single-ride fare (paid by card) - $3.80 ($3.70 in 2023)
- Adult single-ride are (cash) - $3.85 ($3.75 in 2023)
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar says there will be a partial shutdown of the Confederation Line between June 5 and 19 for maintenance work. (Leah Larocque/CTV News Ottawa)
City of Ottawa services
Ottawa residents will be paying more for property taxes, water rates and garbage collection fees in 2024.
Council approved the 2024 budget with a 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which will cost the average urban homeowner an additional $105 on their property tax bill.
Homeowners will be paying an extra $15 this year for garbage and recycling collection. The solid waste user fee jumps 11.5 per cent from $130 to $145 in 2024. Tipping fees at Ottawa's landfills increase 9.2 per cent this year.
Water bills will increase 4.4 per cent this year, equalling an additional $40.91 on water bills.
Recreation fees
Recreation fees will increase at city of Ottawa facilities this year, including for arena rentals and membership and program registration fees for swimming and recreation programs.
Arena rental rates jump 2.5 per cent as of Jan. 1, while rental rates for sports fields, ball diamonds, the Nepean Sportsplex, Lansdowne and basketball courts increase up to 2.5 per cent.
The costs of some memberships increase this year, including:
- Aquafitness – up 2.5 per cent to $52.58-$878.51
- Fitness – up 2.5 per cent to $24.14-$982.35
- Swim – up 2.5 per cent to $23.47-$632.62
- Skating – up 2.5 per cent to $10.83-$330.31
- Multi-visit – up 2.5 per cent to $2.03-$10.82
- Seniors' Centres – up 2.5 per cent to $21.22-$27.53
- Personal Training – up 2.5 per cent to $22.56-$65.23
- Museum – up 2.5 per cent to $38.38
Ottawa City Hall (File photo)
Parking rates
Motorists will be paying more for parking on city of Ottawa streets and at lots in 2024.
The 2024 budget increases the cost of a residential parking permit for motorists. An annual residential parking permit increases $17 to $750 for the year. The cost of a residential parking permit a month through the winter increases $4 to $163.
Council also approved an increase in the maximum on-street parking rate to $4.50, giving staff the authority to increase parking rates. The city says the maximum on-street parking meter rate is currently $3.50.
Hydro rates
Hydro Ottawa customers will be paying more to turn on the lights this year.
The utility's monthly distribution rate increases $4.92 a month for a residential customer consuming 750 kWh an hour. The Ontario Energy Board approved the rate increase in December, noting the increase does not factor in applicable taxes or the Ontario Electricity Rebate.
Hydro Ottawa says the monthly distribution rates cover its costs to deliver electricity from generating stations across Ontario to homes in Ottawa.
The Hydro Ottawa headquarters on Hunt Club Road in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
Rental rates
Renters face a maximum rent increase of 2.5 per cent this year.
The Ontario government approved a maximum 2.5 per cent increase in rent for 2024, based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index.
The guideline does not apply to new buildings and most new basement apartments that are occupied for the first time for residential purposes after Nov. 15, 2018.
For more information, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/residential-rent-increases.
A for rent sign is displayed on a house in a new housing development in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa police record checks
The cost of an Ottawa police record check increases this year.
As of January 1, the cost of a police record check for vulnerable sector employment increases $2 to $71, while the cost of a police record check for pardon applicants increases $2 to $71.
The cost of an adoption police record check increases $3 to $115.
The sign outside Ottawa Police headquarters on Elgin St. is seen in this undated photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Walking down the aisle
It will cost you more to say "I do" in 2024.
The city of Ottawa is increasing the cost of marriage by 2 per cent.
The cost of a marriage licence increases $3.57 on Jan. 1 to $182.
Civil marriages at Ottawa City Hall will increase $3 during Monday to Friday business hours to $159.20, while a civil ceremony on a Friday evening or Saturday afternoon will increase $4.66 to $238.75.
