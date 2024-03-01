OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 8 individuals facing charges in Pembroke, Ont. in relation to stolen firearms, drugs, police say

    Eight people are facing charges related to stolen weapons and drugs following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday in eastern Ontario. (OPP/ handout) Eight people are facing charges related to stolen weapons and drugs following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday in eastern Ontario. (OPP/ handout)
    Share

    Eight people are facing charges related to stolen weapons and drugs following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday in eastern Ontario, police say.

    The search warrant was executed at an apartment on Pembroke Street East, police say, noting that they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and stolen firearm and replica pistols.

    “In addition to the illegal drugs and guns, officers also located items typically associated with drug trafficking, including digital scales, packaging material and multiple cell phones,” OPP said in a news release on Friday.

    Kerry Lynn Bilodeau, 41, Shawn William Bolger,36, Joanne Reis, 61, Arin Rose, 21, Owen Irving, 22, Lorraine Kenny, 54, Jillian Melancon, 40, and Brianna Lynn Saker, 43, are facing a total of 54 charges including drug and weapon related offences and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

    Saker, Kenny and Melancon were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 16.

    Irving, Bilodeau, Bolger and Reis were held for a bail hearing on Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News