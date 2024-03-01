8 individuals facing charges in Pembroke, Ont. in relation to stolen firearms, drugs, police say

Eight people are facing charges related to stolen weapons and drugs following the execution of a search warrant on Thursday in eastern Ontario, police say.

The search warrant was executed at an apartment on Pembroke Street East, police say, noting that they seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and stolen firearm and replica pistols.

“In addition to the illegal drugs and guns, officers also located items typically associated with drug trafficking, including digital scales, packaging material and multiple cell phones,” OPP said in a news release on Friday.

Kerry Lynn Bilodeau, 41, Shawn William Bolger,36, Joanne Reis, 61, Arin Rose, 21, Owen Irving, 22, Lorraine Kenny, 54, Jillian Melancon, 40, and Brianna Lynn Saker, 43, are facing a total of 54 charges including drug and weapon related offences and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

Saker, Kenny and Melancon were released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 16.

Irving, Bilodeau, Bolger and Reis were held for a bail hearing on Friday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.