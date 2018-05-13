

Ottawa Police have confirmed one of the victims of Sunday's three-vehicle crash in North Gower has died.

Four people were taken to hospital, two of them seniors in critical condition, after a collision involving three vehicles on Roger Stevens Drive and McCordick Road at around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

An air ambulance and firefighters were called to the scene to extricate three of the four patients.

Ottawa Police say a 78-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died of her injuries in hospital. An 82-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries. Two other people, a 62-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have minor injuries.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released.

Roger Stevens Drive was closed as police investigated, but has since reopened.

It's unclear at this time if any charges will be laid.