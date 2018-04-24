

CTV Ottawa





The first support beam for the new Rideau Canal Crossing at Clegg St. and Fifth Ave. has been put in place.

For many people in the area it is a positive sign that the new pedestrian and cycling bridge is one step closer to completion.

But for the homeowners on Echo Dr. who will face the bridge – it has ruined their views and sense of privacy.

“Essentially people get to walk along here and look into our houses,” said Margaret Vant Erve.

Those who lives at the corner of Echo and Clegg St., where the stairway to get onto the bridge has been installed, say the concrete walls are an eyesore.

“It does kind of suck because it blocks the view to the Canal, obviously because the Canal was really really nice beforehand,” said Meaghan Brackenbury.

The councillor for the area says he understands those concerns.

“I absolutely feel for the people who are now looking at concrete,” said councillor David Chernushenko.

He says not all homeowner had a waterfront view because there were trees in place to begin with.

Chernushenko says the city will put the greenery back in.

“Most of the concrete will be obscured (or) camouflaged by plantings afterwards. That’s the commitment we’ve made. The exact nature is still under discussion.”

He says once the project is complete it will be worth it as two communities become connected.

Vant Erve says if the trees block the view into her front window she can live with that. She is not against the bridge - she just wishes it was not in front of her home.

“We will just have to adapt,” she added.

The Rideau Canal Crossing will be five metres wide by 123 metres long and allow both pedestrians and cyclists.

Construction started in 2017. It is expected to be complete by August 30th, 2019.