OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • OPP issues 1,500 speeding tickets in one week on eastern Ontario roads

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416. (The OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught going 187 km/h on Highway 416. (The OPP/ X)
    Share

    More than 1,500 speeding tickets were issued on eastern Ontario roads and highways during Canada Road Safety Week and the first long weekend of summer.

    Ontario Provincial Police joined police forces across the country for the road safety week from May 14 to 20, focusing on speeding, impaired driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

    The OPP says over 2,200 charges were issued to drivers on roads across eastern Ontario.

    The tickets include 1,522 tickets for speeding, 41 for stunt driving, 55 for impaired driving and 96 seatbelt offences.

    "This is not about the tickets and charges; it's about modifying driver behaviours to make our roadways safer for everyone," Acting Inspector Chris Beechey said in a statement.

    On Saturday, the OPP stopped a driver travelling 187 km/h on Highway 416 in Ottawa. Police say it appeared the driver was racing another vehicle.

    Also on Saturday, a G2 driver was stopped going 154 km/h on Highway 417.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News