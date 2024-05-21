OPP issues 1,500 speeding tickets in one week on eastern Ontario roads

More than 1,500 speeding tickets were issued on eastern Ontario roads and highways during Canada Road Safety Week and the first long weekend of summer.

Ontario Provincial Police joined police forces across the country for the road safety week from May 14 to 20, focusing on speeding, impaired driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The OPP says over 2,200 charges were issued to drivers on roads across eastern Ontario.

The tickets include 1,522 tickets for speeding, 41 for stunt driving, 55 for impaired driving and 96 seatbelt offences.

"This is not about the tickets and charges; it's about modifying driver behaviours to make our roadways safer for everyone," Acting Inspector Chris Beechey said in a statement.

On Saturday, the OPP stopped a driver travelling 187 km/h on Highway 416 in Ottawa. Police say it appeared the driver was racing another vehicle.

Also on Saturday, a G2 driver was stopped going 154 km/h on Highway 417.