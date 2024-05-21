Child injured after school bus crash in Pembroke, Ont.

A child was injured after a crash involving a school bus and a car in Pembroke, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Pembroke Street West near Douglas Street in the city's north end.

There were three elementary school students on board, in addition to the driver, OPP say.

One of the students on the bus was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The driver and one other occupant of the car were not injured.

Damage to both vehicles was minor and neither required being towed.

The OPP is continuing to investigate the crash.