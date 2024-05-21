Here's how many vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024

More than 700 vehicles have been reported stolen in Ottawa in the first four-and-a-half months of the year, as the federal government outlines plans for a "national action plan" to combat auto thefts.

Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map show there have been 712 vehicle thefts reported across Ottawa since Jan. 1, including 83 vehicles so far in May.

Police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.

The south Ottawa ward of Gloucester-Southgate is the hot spot for vehicle thefts, with 64 vehicles reported stolen so far this year.

Bay ward is second with 59 vehicles reported stolen, followed by 44 vehicles in Rideau-Vanier and 43 vehicles stolen in Beacon Hill-Cyrville.

At least one vehicle has been reported stolen in each Ottawa ward so far this year.

On Monday, the federal government outlined its new action plan to combat auto thefts, including stronger penalties for thieves and increased information sharing between police agencies, government officials and border enforcement. The government is also buying new scanners and redeploying existing ones to inspect shipping containers at ports.

Here is a look at the top 16 wards for reported vehicle thefts so far in 2024: