OTTAWA -- Police in western Quebec have recovered the body of a missing 76-year-old man who drowned in Lac McFee in Val-des-Monts, Que. Saturday.

In a release, MRC des Collines police said emergency calls came in at around 5 p.m., saying the man fell into the lake about 50 km north of Gatineau and never resurfaced.

Emergency crews searched the lake but could not find the man Saturday evening. Quebec provincial police divers recovered the man's body Sunday at around 8:45 a.m.

The victim has not been identified.

This is believed to be the first drowning in the MRC des Collines territory this year, according to police.