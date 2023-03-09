7 per cent of Ottawa homeowners have not submitted vacant unit tax declaration
About 300,000 Ottawa residents have submitted the information required by the city's vacant unit tax as the deadline approaches.
That represents about 93 per cent of the properties required to submit declarations under the new tax, which will see vacant properties assessed an extra one per cent tax this year.
City council voted last March to impose the tax, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected.
Property owners are required to submit annual declarations indicating their home's occupancy status, even if it's their principal residence. Any property that's vacant for more than 184 days in a year will be taxed an extra one per cent.
The city has sent letters and emails with information on how to submit the information. But they are doing more outreach next week to capture the seven per cent of homeowners who haven't filled out their declarations yet.
Four clinics are scheduled net week for people who don't have a computer or electronic device, or just aren't sure how to fill it out. City staff will offer one-on-one service to help people file their declarations at the clinics.
"No reservations are required, and you just need to bring your roll number and access code found on one of the VUT information letters or your last property tax bill," the city said in a news release Thursday.
The deadline for declarations is Thursday, March 16. Homes that don't have declarations filed will be deemed vacant and assessed the tax. There is also a $250 late fee, but the city is waiving that this year.
The late declaration due date is April 30. After that, if the declaration hasn't been submitted, the one per cent tax will be applied for 2023.
Many city councillors had an earful from constituents when the tax was passed, with people calling it a negative-option rule. There was also some uncertainty about its rollout date.
However, City staff estimate the tax could raise $25 million over five years. The funds will go toward funding affordable housing initiatives.
Here are the locations, dates and times of the clinics next week:
- Monday, March 13: Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Dr., main lobby, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 14: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., Jean Pigott Place, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 15: Hintonburg Community Centre, 1064 Wellington St. W., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, March 16: St. Laurent Recreation Complex, 525 Coté St., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You can submit the vacant tax declaration and learn more about it here.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
Police investigating 3-car crash turned roadside carjacking in Toronto
Police are investigating after a driver involved in a three-car crash in Toronto's west end Wednesday tried to carjack the vehicle of a witness who stopped to assist in the aftermath of the collision.
-
Woman charged for allegedly impersonating a nurse in Ontario long-term care homes
Police have charged an Oshawa woman who allegedly impersonated a nurse, working for at least four retirement homes and long-term care homes throughout the GTA.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
London
-
‘Be prepared, be patient’ March Break getaway day expected to be busy
It is the day before the storm, literally and figuratively, for March Break travellers.
-
Two students in custody after stabbing at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being stabbed, police say.
-
Unexpected layoff period at CAMI assembly plant
There will be some unexpected down time next month for workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI Assembly Plant. A letter to staff obtained by CTV News stated the plant will be down from April 3 to April 28.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Daylight saving time has ‘detrimental effects’ on heart health: researchers
This weekend marks the return to daylight saving time (DST) in Manitoba, but researchers at St. Boniface Hospital say the practice of setting our clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then back again in the fall is bad for your heart.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after being hit an LRT vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Charles Street, in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute around 2:30 p.m., right after the school would have been letting out for the day.
-
Student stabbed at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student has been stabbed at a Flesherton high school and two other students are in police custody.
-
More snow expected Friday in parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says a stretch of the province, from Windsor to Hamilton, could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.
Calgary
-
Snowstorm ahead? Special weather statement in effect in southern Alberta
Residents in southern Alberta could be in for some rough weather for Friday.
-
Advocates call for improvements to 'filthy' spaces at Calgary Drop-In Centre
Advocates for the homeless are calling for major improvements to some of the living spaces inside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.
-
Sask. consumer watchdog warns fans to watch out for fake KISS tickets
Saskatchewan’s consumer watchdog is warning KISS fans to make sure they don’t get scammed by fake ticket resellers by purchasing through the venue or Ticketmaster.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
'We're a different team': New-look Oilers aim for revenge against juggernaut Boston team
Sure the Bruins beat them just 10 days ago, but the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers feels his team is even better ahead of a Thursday rematch in Boston.
-
111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials
A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.
Vancouver
-
Man in hospital with serious injuries after stabbing on Downtown Eastside: police
A stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Wednesday night left one man with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
Man wanted on 32 separate charges may be in B.C.'s Interior, RCMP say
Mounties are on the lookout for a B.C. man who is wanted on dozens of charges, including aggravated assault, firearms offences, and forcible confinement.
Regina
-
Special weather statements issued for southern Sask. with 10-20 centimetres of snow possible
Special weather statements have been issued across southern Saskatchewan by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system is expected to arrive Friday night and continue into Saturday.
-
Incident that led to suspension of Moose Jaw Warriors players was not criminal, police say
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says it believes the incident that led to the suspension of four Moose Jaw Warriors players in February was not criminal.
-
Sask. government to tighten rules for independent schools
The Saskatchewan government will assume greater control of registered independent schools in a bid to increase oversight.