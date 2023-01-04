Day one of the vacant unit tax declaration leaves residents confused, angry and some offline
The online portal for Ottawa homeowners to declare their property status is now open as the city launches its new vacant unit tax.
All homeowners have until March 16 to declare whether all of their residential properties are occupied, even if the property is their principal residence, or face an additional 1 per cent of their property’s assessed value on their tax bill.
River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington says many residents have expressed frustration over accessing the portal and over the onus that the tax places on residents.
“There are two points that residents are raising with me, first their continued displeasure that city council passed this new policy, a tax on residential homeowners who are not using a home for residential purposes,” he explained.
“Second, there was a perception that the portal was going to be open on January 1st… correspondence that went out to homeowners clearly states that it would be ready in January and it is just ready today.”
That misunderstanding led to an urgent rush by some people who were eager to submit their declaration.
"Because they didn't give an exact date of when it started, I got a lot of panicked calls saying I want to do this right now and why isn't it up there?" said Bay Ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh.
Many residents spent several hours online Wednesday morning, with the portal showing a message saying it was not available.
Rob DiNardo tried several times. He says, “After I did get in, it was seamless and it did work well.”
But it did not start off well.
“This morning, I went on to the portal and it says it was not accessible between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. I waited until 8. After that, it said 8:30, then I waited and it said 9:30; then I tried again at 11 a.m. and I got it. It was very frustrating.”
The city says, as of Wednesday afternoon, more than 17,000 residents had filled out their declaration online under the city’s new vacant unit tax program.
The aim is to reduce vacant units in the city and build more affordable housing.
“I don’t think (the declaration) is needed, the onus should have been on the city to track it, not the property owner.”
Brockington says residents are frustrated.
“People just don't think it’s necessary. They are quite annoyed that it is a negative option, that if they don’t reply they are going to be taxed one per cent of the assessed value. I certainly did not support this policy or tax,” he said.
“There are 330,000 residential homeowners in this city. Think about how many declaration that is, and for people who are away, who didn’t get the notice, or misplaced the notice, all the time it is going to take to do follow up with these residents.”
Ottawa city council voted last spring to impose the annual tax, a move designed to address homes sitting empty and neglected in the city. Those who don't declare risk paying one per cent of their property's assessed value.
“We want to see properties rented out and used, and if they're not, then these owners must pay a penalty and that money does go into affordable housing,” Kavanagh said.
Christina Chenard says she was kicked out of the portal several times when she tried to fill in her declaration.
“It definitely reminded me of the initial vaccine portal rollout, as well as the (city’s) swim registration. Swim registration has always been ‘refresh, can’t log in, system timed out,’ that seems very similar to this, that it was a technology and capacity issue.”
Chenard says many residents are confused about what the requirements are.
“My husband threw it out just a couple of days ago because he said, ‘We don’t have to do that because we live in our home!’ But I said, ‘No, I have seen the news, if you don’t declare you are assumed vacant.’ So, I made him go through the garbage Monday night!”
Residents who own more than one property must submit a declaration for each one. A $250 late fee is built in to the new tax program for anyone who doesn’t declare by March 16, but this fee has been waived for 2023. If no declaration is submitted by the late declaration due date of April 30, the property will be deemed vacant and the vacant unit tax will be applied to the roll.
The new tax will be added to the final bill in June. The tax is 1 per cent of the assessed value of the vacant property.
Homeowners should have received a vacant unit tax form late last year. It includes a roll number, an access code, and instructions.
The city says false property status declarations, or failure to provide information when requested, may result in fines of up to $10,000, in addition to payment of the tax.
Tony Miller with the Ottawa Small Landlords Association says he has concerns over disclosing tenant information to the city, without permission from tenants. His association, which represents more than 2,000 landlords in the city, has written to the city and the mayor, urging the declaration to be voluntary and not mandatory. The letter urges the tax to be paused until amendments are made to the bylaw, including more consultation with landlords in the city.
Residents who may have trouble filling out the declaration, including seniors and persons with disabilities, have other options to declare their occupancy status, the city says.
- Call Revenue Services at 613-580-2444 and selecting option 3 to complete a declaration over the phone, or to book an in-person appointment at the Mary Pitt Centre at 100 Constellation Dr.
- Call 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service – which uses internet and mobile phone technologies to connect the caller with real-time sign language interpretation.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation tonight
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in Northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
Mastermind behind college admissions scam that ensnared celebrities, rich parents sent to prison
Rick Singer, the mastermind of the U.S. college admissions bribery scheme that ensnared celebrities, prominent businesspeople and other parents has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named No. 2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'Every kid's dream': U.S., Canada set to face off in world junior hockey semifinals
The United States and Canada face off Wednesday night in another installment of their world junior hockey rivalry, with a trip to the title game on the line.
-
Son of New Brunswick radio journalist charged with second-degree murder in his death
A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, a well-known New Brunswick radio journalist.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Ontario gamblers affected by recent BetMGM data breach
Online sports betting continues to gain popularity. However, gambling players in Ontario are being notified that they may be the victims of a recent data breach.
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
-
Driver sought after man critically injured in hit-and-run
A man in his 50s has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Etobicoke.
Montreal
-
City of Terrebonne facing $205K lawsuit for alleged systemic discrimination
The Quebec Human Rights Commission has taken the unusual step of filing a civil suit in Quebec Superior Court against the City of Terrebonne over claims of racial profiling against its Black population.
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Northern Ont. man crashes ATV into police vehicle
A 26-year-old ATV driver is facing charges after failing to stop for OPP officers on Young Street in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, crashing into and damaging a police vehicle.
London
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Eviction from London, Ont. long-term care home exposes flaws in system
It’s a case that some say exposes flaws in the province’s long-term care system. Advocates are speaking out after their friend, a vulnerable woman, was evicted from Glendale Crossing long-term care home in London because she hadn’t slept in her room for three months, as she had been in hospital.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
'These are my life': Deadline passes for Guelph/Eramosa man to remove 200 pigeons from his property
The deadline has come and gone for a Guelph/Eramosa Township man to remove racing pigeons from his property.
Calgary
-
Calgary businesswoman accused of defrauding vulnerable person out of more than $350,000
A Calgary businesswoman faces theft, fraud and laundering charges after allegedly bilking a vulnerable person out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
'It was gone': Saskatoon woman out $1,450 in rental scam
Jade Fillion is out more than $1,400, the victim of a rental scam in Saskatoon.
-
'It's endless': Paramedics see record number of calls for third straight year
Saskatoon paramedics responded to a record number of calls for a third consecutive year in 2022 with no sign of demand easing any time soon.
Edmonton
-
Stolen RVs recovered in Edmonton area, man charged
A man has been charged after four RVs were stolen in the Edmonton area last month, Edmonton police said on Wednesday.
-
Power outage at Edmonton Law Courts sees cases adjourned, moved
The Edmonton Law Courts have experienced major disruptions this week after its south tower lost power on Tuesday.
-
Alta. hyperloop project awaiting government meeting, committing to stop in Red Deer
The company behind an Edmonton-Calgary high-speed hyperloop has a lengthy to-do list if it wants to start construction at Edmonton's airport by the end of this year, as it planned to do.
Vancouver
-
'It is a concern': 12 cases of XBB.1.5 COVID-19 variant found in B.C.
The number of lab-confirmed cases of the new "Kraken" COVID-19 variant has more than doubled over the last week in British Columbia, according to the provincial health officer.
-
Lockdown at Fraser Valley prison enters day 2: Correctional Services of Canada
A federal prison in the Fraser Valley has been under a lockdown since Monday, and the Correctional Service of Canada says operations won’t resume until a search is complete.
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.